1850 Altura Blvd Adams County

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful House, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - Spacious Single-Family Home located at 1850 Altura Boulevard, Aurora CO. 3 beds, 2 bath, fenced yard and approximately 2,200 square feet! This property has a very functional open space layout that allows for entertainment and family gatherings. Backyard offers a lot of space and plenty of privacy. Don't miss out on this one!

~ Advertised rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets Ok (upon Approval) fees apply



Call: 3037853008

Located Near: Colfax and Chambers Rd.



Available 7/1/2020



(RLNE3054795)