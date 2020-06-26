18345 E Flora Dr K

Amenities

Clean and spacious condo - Property Id: 275866



Clean and move in ready Condo. Cozy living space with fireplace. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, and glass cook top stove. Spacious master bedroom with tons of closet space, private patio and full en suite bath. Additional features include large guest bedroom, second 3/4 bathroom, extra interior storage space and linen closets, ceiling fans and two covered patios. Attached oversized one-car garage with shelving for storage and workbench. Great Location within walking distance to shopping, theatre, and restaurants. AC-Central. Adams-Arapahoe school district. Amenities include in unit washer and dryer, water, sewer, trash, snow removal and common area and grounds yard maintenance. Community pool. No pets. No Smoking. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. *OPENING SHOWING May 5th at 11:00am-12:00pm. Come by anytime. Thank you*

No Pets Allowed



