18345 E Flora Dr K
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

18345 E Flora Dr K

18345 East Flora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18345 East Flora Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Clean and spacious condo - Property Id: 275866

Clean and move in ready Condo. Cozy living space with fireplace. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, and glass cook top stove. Spacious master bedroom with tons of closet space, private patio and full en suite bath. Additional features include large guest bedroom, second 3/4 bathroom, extra interior storage space and linen closets, ceiling fans and two covered patios. Attached oversized one-car garage with shelving for storage and workbench. Great Location within walking distance to shopping, theatre, and restaurants. AC-Central. Adams-Arapahoe school district. Amenities include in unit washer and dryer, water, sewer, trash, snow removal and common area and grounds yard maintenance. Community pool. No pets. No Smoking. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. *OPENING SHOWING May 5th at 11:00am-12:00pm. Come by anytime. Thank you*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275866
Property Id 275866

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18345 E Flora Dr K have any available units?
18345 E Flora Dr K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18345 E Flora Dr K have?
Some of 18345 E Flora Dr K's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18345 E Flora Dr K currently offering any rent specials?
18345 E Flora Dr K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18345 E Flora Dr K pet-friendly?
No, 18345 E Flora Dr K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18345 E Flora Dr K offer parking?
Yes, 18345 E Flora Dr K offers parking.
Does 18345 E Flora Dr K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18345 E Flora Dr K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18345 E Flora Dr K have a pool?
Yes, 18345 E Flora Dr K has a pool.
Does 18345 E Flora Dr K have accessible units?
No, 18345 E Flora Dr K does not have accessible units.
Does 18345 E Flora Dr K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18345 E Flora Dr K has units with dishwashers.

