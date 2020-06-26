All apartments in Aurora
18206 E Tanforan Pl
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

18206 E Tanforan Pl

18206 East Tanforan Place · No Longer Available
Location

18206 East Tanforan Place, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Great 2 bedroom home in Aurora. Lots of nearby parks! - Available for a 1 year lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: www.rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

Located in Prides Crossing community, this lovely bi-level home is on a quiet corner lot with a fully fenced backyard and a deck that is perfect for outdoor entertaining. All appliances are beautiful stainless steel and the house has hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy cozy winters with the wood burning fireplace. Just 20 minutes to the Denver Tech Center and a half hour to the airport.

Perfectly located for outdoor enthusiasts! Within walking distance of 5 parks. Enjoy boating (non-motorized), hiking, biking, and fishing at Quincy Reservoir which is just a short walk away. Both Cherry Creek Reservoir and Aurora Reservoir are only a 15 minute drive away. The local outdoor pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, and library are all within walking distance.

Water, sewer, and stormwater services will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4997340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

