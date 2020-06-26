18206 E Tanforan Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Great 2 bedroom home in Aurora. Lots of nearby parks! - Available for a 1 year lease!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: www.rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



Located in Prides Crossing community, this lovely bi-level home is on a quiet corner lot with a fully fenced backyard and a deck that is perfect for outdoor entertaining. All appliances are beautiful stainless steel and the house has hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy cozy winters with the wood burning fireplace. Just 20 minutes to the Denver Tech Center and a half hour to the airport.



Perfectly located for outdoor enthusiasts! Within walking distance of 5 parks. Enjoy boating (non-motorized), hiking, biking, and fishing at Quincy Reservoir which is just a short walk away. Both Cherry Creek Reservoir and Aurora Reservoir are only a 15 minute drive away. The local outdoor pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, and library are all within walking distance.



Water, sewer, and stormwater services will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

