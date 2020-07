Amenities

w/d hookup pool playground fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities playground pool

COME ON HOME ON OHIO** 3 Bed 2 Bath with a community pool - Come see this large 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo! This is a main floor unit that backs to the open space of the community. Your new home comes with a cozy master bedroom with lots of closet space and two more good sized bedrooms for the family’s use. The kitchen opens to the the dinning and living room so you always feel like part of the conversation! Stay warm during the winter months thanks to your new fireplace and say goodbye to the laundromat thanks to your new washer/dryer hook ups. The community has a nice pool and play ground for the kids summer time fun! The property is located right across the street from Buckley Air Force base and has great access to the highway and new light rail. Newer Carpet and Paint!



**CALL TODAY TO SET A TOUR OF YOUR NEW HOME ON OHIO**



Additional Lease Terms:

*12 Month Lease

*Deposit Required at Lease Signing

*No Pets

*Tenant pays electric and gas

*$40.00 application fee and must pass background checks

*Tenant must maintain renters insurance



(RLNE4129266)