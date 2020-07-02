18021 E. Kentucky #203

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court parking pool tennis court

Spacious 3 bdr Condo - Large 3 bedroom condo with large balcony that has entry from the livingroom and one bedroom. Has storage closet on patio. Master bedroom bath as well as hall bathroom. Full size washer & dryer hook-ups. Residents do not pay for trash, sewer, water or the gas to heat water. Property has outdoor swimming pool, as well as tennis and basketball courts. Close to highway access and the new light rail in Aurora as well as University Hospital and the Fitzsimons campus. Unit comes with two reserved parking spaces. Section 8 OK.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



(RLNE4677695)