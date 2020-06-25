17841 E Wyoming Pl

Amenities

Freshly renovated home available for rent - Don't miss out on this 4 bedroom home located in a cul-de-sac across the street from Highland Hollows Park.Renovations will be done this week. Home includes fresh paint throughout, new windows in front, new carpet, appliances, and even toilets. It also has an attached garage and a good size backyard. House is 100% electric (no gas). Call Mikael to set up a showing today. 720-443-2888

Minimum requirements are: Credit score at least 700, provable monthly Gross income three times the monthly rent, and no felonies or evictions.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3266054)