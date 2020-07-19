All apartments in Aurora
17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R

17652 East Loyola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17652 East Loyola Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see! This totally remodeled condo, beautiful one bedroom, one bath with beautiful wood burning fireplace plenty of windows, covered patio and plenty of natural light, enjoy the newer modern kitchen which has high end stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator is equipped with ice maker and water dispenser, newer countertops and cabinets. Also nice flooring and light fixtures plus all new windows, Large bedroom has a walk in closet and plenty of space for a king size furniture! Also includes large front loading washer and dryer!
To schedule a showing please contact patricia@woodruffpm.com or calling 720 882-8040

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R have any available units?
17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R have?
Some of 17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R currently offering any rent specials?
17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R pet-friendly?
Yes, 17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R is pet friendly.
Does 17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R offer parking?
No, 17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R does not offer parking.
Does 17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R have a pool?
No, 17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R does not have a pool.
Does 17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R have accessible units?
No, 17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R does not have accessible units.
Does 17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R has units with dishwashers.
