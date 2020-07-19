17652 E Loyola Dr Unit 2021R

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must see! This totally remodeled condo, beautiful one bedroom, one bath with beautiful wood burning fireplace plenty of windows, covered patio and plenty of natural light, enjoy the newer modern kitchen which has high end stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator is equipped with ice maker and water dispenser, newer countertops and cabinets. Also nice flooring and light fixtures plus all new windows, Large bedroom has a walk in closet and plenty of space for a king size furniture! Also includes large front loading washer and dryer!

To schedule a showing please contact patricia@woodruffpm.com or calling 720 882-8040