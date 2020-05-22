1758 South Ensenada Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome Home!



1758 S. Ensenada St, Aurora, CO 80017



4 bed, 2 bath, Tri-level, 1/4 acre, cul-de-sac

Renting for $1995

Deposit is $1995

App fee is $45



Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, tucked between Side Creek Park and Great Plains Park, in the Auburn Hill Neighborhood and situated on a 1/4 acre, our latest 4 bed, 2 bath house is ready for you to call home.



3 beds up, 1 down

2 bathrooms, 1 with stand up shower, 1 with bath

Open dining/living room

Fridge, Range, Dishwasher

Ceiling Fans

Skylights

Deck

Family room

Large master bed with walk in closet

1/4 acre lot

2 car garage

Privacy fenced backyard

Cul de sac

The yard could use some love, if you have a green thumb and up for the challenge we can provide some tools to help.



Nearby schools include..



Side Creek Elementary School

Mrachek Middle School

Rangeview High School

Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran School



Minutes to..

8 min to Buckley Air Force Base

13 min to Town Center

16 min to I-225

21 min to DIA

35 min to downtown Denver



Want to check out this home!? Call me today to set up a time to take a look.



What we look for in our applicants:



All adults must apply

3x the rent amount in verifiable combined gross income

Government issued Id's are required

We check credit, criminal, and eviction background.



$45 per adult to apply, online applications are available via realatlas.com



Contact us today!

For the fastest response please text me.

Jason Jones

970-391-1943

jason.jones@realatlas.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.