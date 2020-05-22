All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:12 AM

1758 South Ensenada Street

1758 South Ensenada Street · No Longer Available
Location

1758 South Ensenada Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Welcome Home!

1758 S. Ensenada St, Aurora, CO 80017

4 bed, 2 bath, Tri-level, 1/4 acre, cul-de-sac
Renting for $1995
Deposit is $1995
App fee is $45

Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, tucked between Side Creek Park and Great Plains Park, in the Auburn Hill Neighborhood and situated on a 1/4 acre, our latest 4 bed, 2 bath house is ready for you to call home.

3 beds up, 1 down
2 bathrooms, 1 with stand up shower, 1 with bath
Open dining/living room
Fridge, Range, Dishwasher
Ceiling Fans
Skylights
Deck
Family room
Large master bed with walk in closet
1/4 acre lot
2 car garage
Privacy fenced backyard
Cul de sac
The yard could use some love, if you have a green thumb and up for the challenge we can provide some tools to help.

Nearby schools include..

Side Creek Elementary School
Mrachek Middle School
Rangeview High School
Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran School

Minutes to..
8 min to Buckley Air Force Base
13 min to Town Center
16 min to I-225
21 min to DIA
35 min to downtown Denver

Want to check out this home!? Call me today to set up a time to take a look.

What we look for in our applicants:

All adults must apply
3x the rent amount in verifiable combined gross income
Government issued Id's are required
We check credit, criminal, and eviction background.

$45 per adult to apply, online applications are available via realatlas.com

Contact us today!
For the fastest response please text me.
Jason Jones
970-391-1943
jason.jones@realatlas.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

