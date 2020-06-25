All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:43 PM

17521 E. Temple Drive

17521 E Temple Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17521 E Temple Dr, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
17521 E. Temple Drive Available 06/03/19 South Aurora Home , Located in Cherry Creek School - Amazing three bedroom home located in Cherry Creek Schools in South Aurora.

This home is located in Pride Crossing in South Aurora. When you walk in you will be surprised! Nice size living room with a dining room that leads you into the kitchen. Plenty of cabinets and counter space.

Upstairs features 2 large bedrooms with new carpet and an updated bathroom.

Lower level offer a full bedroom along with a bathroom.

Huge back yard, fenced, sprinkler system.
One car garage attached.
Hardwood Floors.
Brand New Carpet.
Walking distance to the elementary schools.
Minutes from shopping.

Call today for your showing!
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3696943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17521 E. Temple Drive have any available units?
17521 E. Temple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17521 E. Temple Drive have?
Some of 17521 E. Temple Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17521 E. Temple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17521 E. Temple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17521 E. Temple Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17521 E. Temple Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17521 E. Temple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17521 E. Temple Drive offers parking.
Does 17521 E. Temple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17521 E. Temple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17521 E. Temple Drive have a pool?
No, 17521 E. Temple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17521 E. Temple Drive have accessible units?
No, 17521 E. Temple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17521 E. Temple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17521 E. Temple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
