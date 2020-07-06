Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

17478 E. Whitaker Dr. Available 09/09/20 Beautiful Single Family Home in Aurora! 2 Bed, 1 Bath Available September 9th! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 770-3776, 17478-e-whitaker-dr@rent.dynasty.com



Available September 9th is this beautiful home in Aurora near E. Smoky Hill and S. Buckley, minutes from the Cherry Creek Reservoir!!



This single-family home comes with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, a living room and 1 attached garage! The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator and electric range. There's also a fully-fenced yard, perfect for running around with your pups!



Rent is $1,795.00 per month, and there is a minimum of $1,795.00 required for the security deposit or ask about our surety deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Dogs are negotiable at this property with a $300 non-refundable pet fee and $50 per month pet rent.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5896501)