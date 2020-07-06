All apartments in Aurora
17478 E. Whitaker Dr.

17478 East Whitaker Drive · (720) 770-3776
Location

17478 East Whitaker Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17478 E. Whitaker Dr. · Avail. Sep 9

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
17478 E. Whitaker Dr. Available 09/09/20 Beautiful Single Family Home in Aurora! 2 Bed, 1 Bath Available September 9th! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 770-3776, 17478-e-whitaker-dr@rent.dynasty.com

Available September 9th is this beautiful home in Aurora near E. Smoky Hill and S. Buckley, minutes from the Cherry Creek Reservoir!!

This single-family home comes with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, a living room and 1 attached garage! The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator and electric range. There's also a fully-fenced yard, perfect for running around with your pups!

Rent is $1,795.00 per month, and there is a minimum of $1,795.00 required for the security deposit or ask about our surety deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Dogs are negotiable at this property with a $300 non-refundable pet fee and $50 per month pet rent.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5896501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

