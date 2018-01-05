All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

17207 East Greenwood Circle

17207 East Greenwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

17207 East Greenwood Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
Super Clean Ranch home has 3 Bedrms/2 Baths located in Cherry Creek School District and is Move-In ready. This great home has had the kitchen and both bathrooms beautifully remodeled with newer appliances, cabinets, countertops and fixtures. This well-kept home is virtually maintenance-free and includes central heating & AC, a fully fenced backyard, 2-car attached garage, and a large unfinished basement with new washer & dryer.

Quiet and mature neighborhood with tall trees is a stone's throw to a beautiful park with tennis & basketball courts, walking paths and covered picnic pavilion. Walking distance to lots of shopping, movie theater, restaurants and schools.

12-month lease; NO PETS. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. NO SMOKING. NO SEC. 8 vouchers. Renters Insurance is mandatory. Move-in fees includes: Deposit of $1985. Application Fee of $40pp. One-time Administrative Fee of $200. Professionally Managed by Epic Properties Colorado, LLC.
Contact: leasing@epicprops.co

Tenant is to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement as the information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17207 East Greenwood Circle have any available units?
17207 East Greenwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17207 East Greenwood Circle have?
Some of 17207 East Greenwood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17207 East Greenwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17207 East Greenwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17207 East Greenwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 17207 East Greenwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 17207 East Greenwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 17207 East Greenwood Circle offers parking.
Does 17207 East Greenwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17207 East Greenwood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17207 East Greenwood Circle have a pool?
No, 17207 East Greenwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 17207 East Greenwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 17207 East Greenwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17207 East Greenwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17207 East Greenwood Circle has units with dishwashers.

