17207 East Greenwood Circle

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking garage media room tennis court

Super Clean Ranch home has 3 Bedrms/2 Baths located in Cherry Creek School District and is Move-In ready. This great home has had the kitchen and both bathrooms beautifully remodeled with newer appliances, cabinets, countertops and fixtures. This well-kept home is virtually maintenance-free and includes central heating & AC, a fully fenced backyard, 2-car attached garage, and a large unfinished basement with new washer & dryer.



Quiet and mature neighborhood with tall trees is a stone's throw to a beautiful park with tennis & basketball courts, walking paths and covered picnic pavilion. Walking distance to lots of shopping, movie theater, restaurants and schools.



12-month lease; NO PETS. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. NO SMOKING. NO SEC. 8 vouchers. Renters Insurance is mandatory. Move-in fees includes: Deposit of $1985. Application Fee of $40pp. One-time Administrative Fee of $200. Professionally Managed by Epic Properties Colorado, LLC.

Contact: leasing@epicprops.co



Tenant is to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement as the information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.