Last updated March 19 2019

1717 Paris St

1717 N Paris St · No Longer Available
Location

1717 N Paris St, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Rue de Paris Apartments - Property Id: 71463

Nice Boutique Apartment Complex professionally managed. Great opportunity usually not too many openings in this building come along. Great respectful culture on building.
Offering a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom for Rent
Utilities Included Water, Electricity, Gas, Garbage Collection. 1 Car space assigned off street. Surveillance Cameras, Double Pane windows, Microwave Included, Newer appliances in Kitchen. Laundry Facility in building coin operated. 8 units total in building. Block away from Anschutz Medical Campus, Children's Hospital and VA Hospital. Smoke and Pet Free environment. Come and be part of this little community. Limit occupancy 2 people per unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71463
Property Id 71463

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4768230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Paris St have any available units?
1717 Paris St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Paris St have?
Some of 1717 Paris St's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Paris St currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Paris St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Paris St pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Paris St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1717 Paris St offer parking?
No, 1717 Paris St does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Paris St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Paris St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Paris St have a pool?
No, 1717 Paris St does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Paris St have accessible units?
No, 1717 Paris St does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Paris St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Paris St does not have units with dishwashers.
