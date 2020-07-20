All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
17050 E Loyola Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17050 E Loyola Pl

17050 East Loyola Place · No Longer Available
Location

17050 East Loyola Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
17050 E Loyola Pl Available 04/01/19 Sweet House 4bed 2ba 2car FP A/C No cats, Cherry Creek Schools, granite - Please check out our website for more pictures and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
Cozy and some great updates. Cul-de-sac location. Updated bi level house with huge yard. Kitchen has granite counter tops and newer appliances. 4 bedrooms, 2baths and 2 car garage. Central Air and wood burning fireplace. W/D hookups in laundry room just off family room. Living room and eating space inside kitchen. Cherry Creek Schools. Dogs are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. NO CATS! Huge fenced yard. 1600sf finished. Outside smoking only. Near Buckley and Hampden. Please drive by and take a look at the house and the neighborhood to see if it meets all your criteria before setting up a showing. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately. Cherry Creek Schools.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4742375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17050 E Loyola Pl have any available units?
17050 E Loyola Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17050 E Loyola Pl have?
Some of 17050 E Loyola Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17050 E Loyola Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17050 E Loyola Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17050 E Loyola Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 17050 E Loyola Pl is pet friendly.
Does 17050 E Loyola Pl offer parking?
Yes, 17050 E Loyola Pl offers parking.
Does 17050 E Loyola Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17050 E Loyola Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17050 E Loyola Pl have a pool?
No, 17050 E Loyola Pl does not have a pool.
Does 17050 E Loyola Pl have accessible units?
No, 17050 E Loyola Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17050 E Loyola Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 17050 E Loyola Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
