1700 Elmira St
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:07 PM

1700 Elmira St

1700 Elmira Street · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Elmira Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Ranch in Aurora walking distance to City Park. This beautiful home has original hardwood floors, big windows, and an open floor plan with lots of natural light. 2 bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom and 2 bedrooms in the basement with another full bathroom. Lots of outdoor space with a spacious patio and large fenced in backyard. Plenty of additional storage space with a detached one-car garage. Window AC unit

Close to plenty of entertainment options, shopping, restaurants, parks, trails, and schools. Easy commute with access to public transit, I225, and I70.

Pets welcome, $250 pet fee, plus $30 per month pet rent. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Elmira St have any available units?
1700 Elmira St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Elmira St have?
Some of 1700 Elmira St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Elmira St currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Elmira St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Elmira St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Elmira St is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Elmira St offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Elmira St offers parking.
Does 1700 Elmira St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 Elmira St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Elmira St have a pool?
No, 1700 Elmira St does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Elmira St have accessible units?
No, 1700 Elmira St does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Elmira St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Elmira St does not have units with dishwashers.

