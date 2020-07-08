1700 Elmira St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Ranch in Aurora walking distance to City Park. This beautiful home has original hardwood floors, big windows, and an open floor plan with lots of natural light. 2 bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom and 2 bedrooms in the basement with another full bathroom. Lots of outdoor space with a spacious patio and large fenced in backyard. Plenty of additional storage space with a detached one-car garage. Window AC unit



Close to plenty of entertainment options, shopping, restaurants, parks, trails, and schools. Easy commute with access to public transit, I225, and I70.



Pets welcome, $250 pet fee, plus $30 per month pet rent. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.