All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1680 Akron St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1680 Akron St
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

1680 Akron St

1680 Akron Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Northwest Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1680 Akron Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/467ea5a07e ---- The Kelly features studios and 1-bedroom apartments near historic downtown Aurora, and convenient to the Anschutz Medical Campus and Stanley Marketplace. These apartments have updated finishes, designer floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer in select units, and free off-street parking. The Kelly is pet-friendly ? 2 pets are allowed with a 60-lb weight limit each. Located in northwest Aurora, The Kelly Apartments are near the newly developed Stapleton neighborhood, Central Park, and the Stanley Marketplace. It?s also convenient to the Anschutz Medical Campus, with easy access to I-225 and I-70.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1680 Akron St have any available units?
1680 Akron St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1680 Akron St have?
Some of 1680 Akron St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1680 Akron St currently offering any rent specials?
1680 Akron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1680 Akron St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1680 Akron St is pet friendly.
Does 1680 Akron St offer parking?
Yes, 1680 Akron St offers parking.
Does 1680 Akron St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1680 Akron St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1680 Akron St have a pool?
No, 1680 Akron St does not have a pool.
Does 1680 Akron St have accessible units?
No, 1680 Akron St does not have accessible units.
Does 1680 Akron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1680 Akron St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave
Aurora, CO 80045
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College