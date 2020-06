Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Very spacious and open floor plan connecting the living room, kitchen, and dining room. The house has been updated with new carpet and new vinyl flooring at the entrance. Three levels allows for separate living spaces. 2 car garage, finished basement, fenced yard. Located in the Cherry Creek School District. Convenient location to get around to hiking trails and parks like Mission Viejo. A variety of food options are right around the corner.