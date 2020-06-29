All apartments in Aurora
1653 Iola St HOUSE

1653 Iola Street · No Longer Available
Location

1653 Iola Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great house ready for its new residents! Nice hardwoods, finished basement, attached garage, fenced yard. - Updated photos coming soon!

This property located at 1653 Iola st Aurora 80010 has features such as :

Large fenced in back yard
Covered patios front and back
Hardwood floors
Stainless steel appliances
Freshly painted
And much more!

happy to get you qualified. Applications must be complete for me to accept and run them. What I need along with your completed application is: Copies of 2 paystubs per working adult or some form of proof of income with a combined household income of 3 months' rent, and a copy of photo ID for all adults.

Here are the things we look/at for in applications:
1. Evictions
2. Landlord References
3. Criminal history (No Felonies)
4. Finances for rent payments (Applicant/s must show with verifiable income a combined household income of at least a total of 3 months of rent.)
5. Credit History

STANDARD SECURITY DEPOSIT IS MINIMUM ONE MONTH'S RENT AND IS DUE AT MOVE IN. NO EXCEPTIONS. (If the application process determines necessary, security deposit may be more than one month's rent)

Email or Text Tom Marry
Thomas.Marry@realatlas.com
(916)-846-2845

(RLNE3966589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 Iola St HOUSE have any available units?
1653 Iola St HOUSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1653 Iola St HOUSE have?
Some of 1653 Iola St HOUSE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1653 Iola St HOUSE currently offering any rent specials?
1653 Iola St HOUSE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 Iola St HOUSE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1653 Iola St HOUSE is pet friendly.
Does 1653 Iola St HOUSE offer parking?
Yes, 1653 Iola St HOUSE offers parking.
Does 1653 Iola St HOUSE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1653 Iola St HOUSE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 Iola St HOUSE have a pool?
No, 1653 Iola St HOUSE does not have a pool.
Does 1653 Iola St HOUSE have accessible units?
No, 1653 Iola St HOUSE does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 Iola St HOUSE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1653 Iola St HOUSE does not have units with dishwashers.

