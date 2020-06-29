1653 Iola St HOUSE

Amenities

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great house ready for its new residents! Nice hardwoods, finished basement, attached garage, fenced yard. - Updated photos coming soon!



Large fenced in back yard

Covered patios front and back

Hardwood floors

Stainless steel appliances

Freshly painted

And much more!



happy to get you qualified. Applications must be complete for me to accept and run them. What I need along with your completed application is: Copies of 2 paystubs per working adult or some form of proof of income with a combined household income of 3 months' rent, and a copy of photo ID for all adults.



Here are the things we look/at for in applications:

1. Evictions

2. Landlord References

3. Criminal history (No Felonies)

4. Finances for rent payments (Applicant/s must show with verifiable income a combined household income of at least a total of 3 months of rent.)

5. Credit History



STANDARD SECURITY DEPOSIT IS MINIMUM ONE MONTH'S RENT AND IS DUE AT MOVE IN. NO EXCEPTIONS. (If the application process determines necessary, security deposit may be more than one month's rent)



Email or Text Tom Marry

Thomas.Marry@realatlas.com

(916)-846-2845



