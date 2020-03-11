1647 S Norfolk St

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Cosy Single Family Home available now. - This single family home features 2 bedrooms/1bath on the upper level; a family room; full bath and 2 bonus rooms on the lower level. Enjoy the outdoors from the patio, which is great for entertaining with an enclosed backyard. Travel is convenient with quick access to I-225 and within close proximity to an elementary; middle and high school.



Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income and rental history; no evictions.



No smoking inside the property.



No pets.



(RLNE5453503)