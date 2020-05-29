Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Remodeled North Aurora Apartment - Property Id: 980



Renting the upstairs apartment to a duplex, 1641 Beeler St, Aurora 80010. About 1100 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, wood floors, remodeled bathroom, new paint and tiled kitchen. The property is fenced off on a private no exit street. Rent is $1,300/month along with a deposit of $1,300. Small dogs under 40 lbs are allowed with a one time refundable pet deposit of $350, along with an additional pet rent of $50/month.



FACTS

Lot: 6,354 sqft

Multi Family

Cooling: Central

Heating: Forced air

All brick construction

