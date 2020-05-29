Amenities
Nice Remodeled North Aurora Apartment - Property Id: 980
Renting the upstairs apartment to a duplex, 1641 Beeler St, Aurora 80010. About 1100 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, wood floors, remodeled bathroom, new paint and tiled kitchen. The property is fenced off on a private no exit street. Rent is $1,300/month along with a deposit of $1,300. Small dogs under 40 lbs are allowed with a one time refundable pet deposit of $350, along with an additional pet rent of $50/month.
FACTS
Lot: 6,354 sqft
Multi Family
Cooling: Central
Heating: Forced air
All brick construction
