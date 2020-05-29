All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

1641 Beeler St

1641 Beeler St · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Beeler St, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Remodeled North Aurora Apartment - Property Id: 980

Renting the upstairs apartment to a duplex, 1641 Beeler St, Aurora 80010. About 1100 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, wood floors, remodeled bathroom, new paint and tiled kitchen. The property is fenced off on a private no exit street. Rent is $1,300/month along with a deposit of $1,300. Small dogs under 40 lbs are allowed with a one time refundable pet deposit of $350, along with an additional pet rent of $50/month.

FACTS
Lot: 6,354 sqft
Multi Family
Cooling: Central
Heating: Forced air
All brick construction
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/980
Property Id 980

(RLNE4894122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Beeler St have any available units?
1641 Beeler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 Beeler St have?
Some of 1641 Beeler St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Beeler St currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Beeler St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Beeler St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 Beeler St is pet friendly.
Does 1641 Beeler St offer parking?
No, 1641 Beeler St does not offer parking.
Does 1641 Beeler St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Beeler St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Beeler St have a pool?
No, 1641 Beeler St does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Beeler St have accessible units?
No, 1641 Beeler St does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Beeler St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 Beeler St does not have units with dishwashers.
