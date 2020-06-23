All apartments in Aurora
1640 Havana Street

Location

1640 Havana Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath home available with large basement and additional office. The home has lots up updates including a beautifully redone kitchen, redone hardwood floors, completely repainted, and nice contemporary laminate floors in the basement. There is a garage bay with manual door and two offstreet spots on the backside.

Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty (303) 619-6068 for more information or to schedule a showing. You can also submit an application on our website jmrealty.managebuilding.com.

We are looking for a 12 month lease and prefer no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Havana Street have any available units?
1640 Havana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1640 Havana Street currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Havana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Havana Street pet-friendly?
No, 1640 Havana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1640 Havana Street offer parking?
Yes, 1640 Havana Street offers parking.
Does 1640 Havana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 Havana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Havana Street have a pool?
No, 1640 Havana Street does not have a pool.
Does 1640 Havana Street have accessible units?
No, 1640 Havana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Havana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 Havana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1640 Havana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1640 Havana Street does not have units with air conditioning.

