1640 Havana Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath home available with large basement and additional office. The home has lots up updates including a beautifully redone kitchen, redone hardwood floors, completely repainted, and nice contemporary laminate floors in the basement. There is a garage bay with manual door and two offstreet spots on the backside.



Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty (303) 619-6068 for more information or to schedule a showing. You can also submit an application on our website jmrealty.managebuilding.com.



We are looking for a 12 month lease and prefer no pets.