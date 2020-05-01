All apartments in Aurora
16238 E Exposition Dr
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:10 AM

16238 E Exposition Dr

16238 East Exposition Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16238 East Exposition Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
16238 E Exposition Dr Available 04/24/19 3 Bedroom Tollgate Village Home for Rent - Light and bright 3 bedroom home in Tollgate Village available for rent! This home has new carpet, new paint, a newly remodeled master bath, and lots of natural light. A large private backyard with a great deck for entertaining and relaxing gives you plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors. Great location just steps to Tollgate park, a short drive to lots of shopping and restaurants, and great highway and light rail access for an easy commute. Available Now!
Call Patrick with Savvy Realty and Property Management at 303-956-2949

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4847873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16238 E Exposition Dr have any available units?
16238 E Exposition Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 16238 E Exposition Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16238 E Exposition Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16238 E Exposition Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16238 E Exposition Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 16238 E Exposition Dr offer parking?
No, 16238 E Exposition Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16238 E Exposition Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16238 E Exposition Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16238 E Exposition Dr have a pool?
No, 16238 E Exposition Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16238 E Exposition Dr have accessible units?
No, 16238 E Exposition Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16238 E Exposition Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16238 E Exposition Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16238 E Exposition Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16238 E Exposition Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
