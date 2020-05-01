Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

16238 E Exposition Dr Available 04/24/19 3 Bedroom Tollgate Village Home for Rent - Light and bright 3 bedroom home in Tollgate Village available for rent! This home has new carpet, new paint, a newly remodeled master bath, and lots of natural light. A large private backyard with a great deck for entertaining and relaxing gives you plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors. Great location just steps to Tollgate park, a short drive to lots of shopping and restaurants, and great highway and light rail access for an easy commute. Available Now!

Call Patrick with Savvy Realty and Property Management at 303-956-2949



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4847873)