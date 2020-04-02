1583 S. Mobile Street

Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Three Bedroom Ranch Near Buckley AFB And Aurora City Center - Don't judge a book by it's cover! This three bedroom ranch is ready for move in! All new carpet and paint! Living room opens to the dining area and kitchen. Huge family room built on! Three bedrooms and a full updated bathroom. Master bedroom has two closets! Huge backyard! Exterior painting in the Spring! For showings please contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call 720.697.0716.



Nice central Aurora location.....EZ drive to Buckley Air Force Base and Aurora City Center.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2744901)