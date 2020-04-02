All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1583 S. Mobile Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1583 S. Mobile Street
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

1583 S. Mobile Street

1583 South Mobile Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1583 South Mobile Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Three Bedroom Ranch Near Buckley AFB And Aurora City Center - Don't judge a book by it's cover! This three bedroom ranch is ready for move in! All new carpet and paint! Living room opens to the dining area and kitchen. Huge family room built on! Three bedrooms and a full updated bathroom. Master bedroom has two closets! Huge backyard! Exterior painting in the Spring! For showings please contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call 720.697.0716.

Nice central Aurora location.....EZ drive to Buckley Air Force Base and Aurora City Center.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2744901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1583 S. Mobile Street have any available units?
1583 S. Mobile Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1583 S. Mobile Street currently offering any rent specials?
1583 S. Mobile Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1583 S. Mobile Street pet-friendly?
No, 1583 S. Mobile Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1583 S. Mobile Street offer parking?
No, 1583 S. Mobile Street does not offer parking.
Does 1583 S. Mobile Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1583 S. Mobile Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1583 S. Mobile Street have a pool?
No, 1583 S. Mobile Street does not have a pool.
Does 1583 S. Mobile Street have accessible units?
No, 1583 S. Mobile Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1583 S. Mobile Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1583 S. Mobile Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1583 S. Mobile Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1583 S. Mobile Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College