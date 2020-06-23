All apartments in Aurora
1555 S, Eagle St
1555 S, Eagle St

1555 South Eagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1555 South Eagle Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Willow Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Address: 1555 Eagle St

KEY FEATURES
Year Built:1982
Sq Footage: 1278 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking:2 car garage
Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: One dog breed restricted with $250 fee and pet rent
Laundry: W/D hook up
Property Type: SFH

DESCRIPTION

If you love a close-knit neighborhood you will love this home. Freshly painted and new carpet! New blinds and new appliances finish this home. Home near Gateway High school. Bright and open. Large yard, separate eating area and a window off the kitchen sink. Wood burning fireplace will bring the Holiday season home. The basement has ample space for winter sport storage or hobbies

Neighborhood

LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, $149 Admin fee. Tenant pays Gas, Elec, phone, and cable. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance.

Contact info: Jenna Poche Northpoint Asset Management 720-556-2636

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 S, Eagle St have any available units?
1555 S, Eagle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1555 S, Eagle St have?
Some of 1555 S, Eagle St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 S, Eagle St currently offering any rent specials?
1555 S, Eagle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 S, Eagle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1555 S, Eagle St is pet friendly.
Does 1555 S, Eagle St offer parking?
Yes, 1555 S, Eagle St offers parking.
Does 1555 S, Eagle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1555 S, Eagle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 S, Eagle St have a pool?
No, 1555 S, Eagle St does not have a pool.
Does 1555 S, Eagle St have accessible units?
No, 1555 S, Eagle St does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 S, Eagle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1555 S, Eagle St does not have units with dishwashers.
