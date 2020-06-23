1555 S, Eagle St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Address: 1555 Eagle St



KEY FEATURES

Year Built:1982

Sq Footage: 1278 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3 Bed

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking:2 car garage

Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)

Pets Policy: One dog breed restricted with $250 fee and pet rent

Laundry: W/D hook up

Property Type: SFH



DESCRIPTION



If you love a close-knit neighborhood you will love this home. Freshly painted and new carpet! New blinds and new appliances finish this home. Home near Gateway High school. Bright and open. Large yard, separate eating area and a window off the kitchen sink. Wood burning fireplace will bring the Holiday season home. The basement has ample space for winter sport storage or hobbies



Neighborhood



LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, $149 Admin fee. Tenant pays Gas, Elec, phone, and cable. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance.



Contact info: Jenna Poche Northpoint Asset Management 720-556-2636