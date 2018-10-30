All apartments in Aurora
1519 South Sable Boulevard

1519 South Sable Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1519 South Sable Boulevard, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Beautiful Townhome at 1519 S. Sable Blvd. #B
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
1 Car Garage and 1 Carport
Fenced Back Patio And Small Yard
Around Sable and Florida
Call Or Text To Schedule Showing: 720-446-7368
Rent $1,795, Deposit $1,800, with 1 year lease or longer
$40 Application Fee for background check per person over 18
***** NO PETS *****
***** NO SMOKING *****
Close to Schools, Parks, Shopping and Local Restaurants

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 South Sable Boulevard have any available units?
1519 South Sable Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1519 South Sable Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1519 South Sable Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 South Sable Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1519 South Sable Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1519 South Sable Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1519 South Sable Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1519 South Sable Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 South Sable Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 South Sable Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1519 South Sable Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1519 South Sable Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1519 South Sable Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 South Sable Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 South Sable Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1519 South Sable Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1519 South Sable Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
