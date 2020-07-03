All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 15020 E Florida Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
15020 E Florida Ave
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

15020 E Florida Ave

15020 East Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Willow Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15020 East Florida Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Willow Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Terrific Ranch home in Willow Park, plenty of space with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level with bedroom, rec room, NON-conforming bedroom and bathroom in finished basement.
Basement Sqft: 1,278, finished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15020 E Florida Ave have any available units?
15020 E Florida Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 15020 E Florida Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15020 E Florida Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15020 E Florida Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15020 E Florida Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15020 E Florida Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15020 E Florida Ave offers parking.
Does 15020 E Florida Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15020 E Florida Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15020 E Florida Ave have a pool?
No, 15020 E Florida Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15020 E Florida Ave have accessible units?
No, 15020 E Florida Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15020 E Florida Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15020 E Florida Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15020 E Florida Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15020 E Florida Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College