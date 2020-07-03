15020 East Florida Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012 Willow Park
Terrific Ranch home in Willow Park, plenty of space with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level with bedroom, rec room, NON-conforming bedroom and bathroom in finished basement. Basement Sqft: 1,278, finished
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15020 E Florida Ave have any available units?
15020 E Florida Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 15020 E Florida Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15020 E Florida Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15020 E Florida Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15020 E Florida Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15020 E Florida Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15020 E Florida Ave offers parking.
Does 15020 E Florida Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15020 E Florida Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15020 E Florida Ave have a pool?
No, 15020 E Florida Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15020 E Florida Ave have accessible units?
No, 15020 E Florida Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15020 E Florida Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15020 E Florida Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15020 E Florida Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15020 E Florida Ave has units with air conditioning.
