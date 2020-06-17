14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bed, 2 bath with washer/dryer. Great location off Sable and 2nd Ave. - * 2 bed, 2 bath with washer/dryer. Great location off Sable and 2nd Ave.

* $1150 + deposit

* 14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 in Red Sky

* 2 bed, 2 bath with washer/dryer balcony and top floor

* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.

* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See richdavis.com for more information.

* Showing/Rental Questions rent@richdavis.com 303-731-6923

* Se Habla Espanol (303) 558-6155

* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html

To set up a showing, + All showings are scheduled online through www.richdavis.com/rentals.html (click on property details, then "contact us")



(RLNE3911327)