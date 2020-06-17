All apartments in Aurora
14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County

14896 East 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14896 East 2nd Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed, 2 bath with washer/dryer. Great location off Sable and 2nd Ave. - * 2 bed, 2 bath with washer/dryer. Great location off Sable and 2nd Ave.
* $1150 + deposit
* 14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 in Red Sky
* 2 bed, 2 bath with washer/dryer balcony and top floor
* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.
* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See richdavis.com for more information.
* Showing/Rental Questions rent@richdavis.com 303-731-6923
* Se Habla Espanol (303) 558-6155
* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html
To set up a showing, + All showings are scheduled online through www.richdavis.com/rentals.html (click on property details, then "contact us")

(RLNE3911327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County have any available units?
14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County currently offering any rent specials?
14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County pet-friendly?
Yes, 14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County is pet friendly.
Does 14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County offer parking?
No, 14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County does not offer parking.
Does 14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County have a pool?
No, 14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County does not have a pool.
Does 14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County have accessible units?
No, 14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County does not have accessible units.
Does 14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County have units with dishwashers?
No, 14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County have units with air conditioning?
No, 14896 E. 2nd Ave. #H-309 Arapahoe County does not have units with air conditioning.
