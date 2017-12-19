14675 East Belleview Dr

Amenities

This is one you've been waiting for! - This newly built 3BD/3BA 1833 SqFt townhome is ideally located a block off Parker Rd with easy access to Cherry Creek State Park, I-25, DTC, & light rail.



Imagine being the first ones to live here! It boasts striking vinyl plank flooring...no carpeting anywhere, plus upgraded oil rubbed bronze fixtures and grey paint tones throughout. The open floorplan features a gorgeous island kitchen with new Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, shimmering quartz counters with oversized sink, beautiful Maple cabinets with mocha glaze, and pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is a dining area that walks out to the covered patio. The great room has giant windows plus a cool contemporary color-changing fireplace. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs, and the master has beautiful Pikes Peak views plus a private bath with soaking tub and walk-in closets. A small loft gives you a flex space for a desk.



Other amenities include deep attached two-car garage, washer and dryer upon request, A/C. Trash and pool included. Small dogs O.K. no cats.



No Cats Allowed



