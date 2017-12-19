All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14675 East Belleview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14675 East Belleview Dr
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

14675 East Belleview Dr

14675 East Belleview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14675 East Belleview Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
This is one you've been waiting for! - This newly built 3BD/3BA 1833 SqFt townhome is ideally located a block off Parker Rd with easy access to Cherry Creek State Park, I-25, DTC, & light rail.

Imagine being the first ones to live here! It boasts striking vinyl plank flooring...no carpeting anywhere, plus upgraded oil rubbed bronze fixtures and grey paint tones throughout. The open floorplan features a gorgeous island kitchen with new Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, shimmering quartz counters with oversized sink, beautiful Maple cabinets with mocha glaze, and pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is a dining area that walks out to the covered patio. The great room has giant windows plus a cool contemporary color-changing fireplace. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs, and the master has beautiful Pikes Peak views plus a private bath with soaking tub and walk-in closets. A small loft gives you a flex space for a desk.

Other amenities include deep attached two-car garage, washer and dryer upon request, A/C. Trash and pool included. Small dogs O.K. no cats.

More pix at REColorado.

To set a showing text Jeff @(720) 795 2373 Please reference the street name in your text, or go to www(dot) coloradodreamprops(dot) appfolio(dot) com/listings. Click "View Details" Then click "Schedule Showing".

The application is $45 each. Application can be found at coloradodreamhomes.net/tenant-credit-application-2

Available immediately. ALL lease time frames accepted!

To schedule a showing contact Lourdes at 720 795 2373 Lourdes @ ColoradoDreamHomes .Net or visit coloradodreamprops.appfolio.com/listings/showings/new?listable_uid=d18ba863-900f-4ece-9037-3391e0810c50

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5034370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14675 East Belleview Dr have any available units?
14675 East Belleview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14675 East Belleview Dr have?
Some of 14675 East Belleview Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14675 East Belleview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14675 East Belleview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14675 East Belleview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14675 East Belleview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14675 East Belleview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14675 East Belleview Dr offers parking.
Does 14675 East Belleview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14675 East Belleview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14675 East Belleview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14675 East Belleview Dr has a pool.
Does 14675 East Belleview Dr have accessible units?
No, 14675 East Belleview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14675 East Belleview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14675 East Belleview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College