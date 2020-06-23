All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1457 Kenton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1457 Kenton St
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:32 PM

1457 Kenton St

1457 North Kenton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1457 North Kenton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d48367705f ---- Tenant parking lot Brand new plank flooring Plenty of storage space Eat-in kitchen Directly across from Jubilee Roasting Co. 1 Block from Spencer Garrett Park $700 Security deposit $45 App fee $50 Flat monthly utility fee Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Thank you for viewing Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 Kenton St have any available units?
1457 Kenton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1457 Kenton St currently offering any rent specials?
1457 Kenton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 Kenton St pet-friendly?
No, 1457 Kenton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1457 Kenton St offer parking?
Yes, 1457 Kenton St offers parking.
Does 1457 Kenton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1457 Kenton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 Kenton St have a pool?
No, 1457 Kenton St does not have a pool.
Does 1457 Kenton St have accessible units?
No, 1457 Kenton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 Kenton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1457 Kenton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1457 Kenton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1457 Kenton St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College