1457 Kenton St

Amenities

parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d48367705f ---- Tenant parking lot Brand new plank flooring Plenty of storage space Eat-in kitchen Directly across from Jubilee Roasting Co. 1 Block from Spencer Garrett Park $700 Security deposit $45 App fee $50 Flat monthly utility fee Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Thank you for viewing Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300