14436 E 1st Dr #A4

Walk to light rail, 225/Alameda 1bed 1ba patio FP W/Dhookups A/C swim/tennis - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com New paint, carpet and vinyl. Shows really well. Walk to light rail and the strip malls around Aurora Mall. This one bedroom has it all. Living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, even a laundry room with full size washer dryer hookups and full bath. Huge patio has access from the bedroom and the living room. 800 square feet. Central Air. Gas Heat. Lots of space for the money. First come first serve parking. Lots of parking. Near the Aurora Mall just 1/2 mile north of the mall. Shopping and restaurant within walking distance. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Please drive by and take a look at the complex and where the unit sits before setting up a showing so we know you can find the building. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add this address so he can respond accurately. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. Outside smoking only. Avail 3/1/19. Complex is Cherry Grove East Condos. Community swimming pool with clubhouse and tennis courts. Water, sewer and trash paid by HOA and owner pays HOA dues.



