Aurora, CO
14436 E 1st Dr #A4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14436 E 1st Dr #A4

14436 East 1st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14436 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Walk to light rail, 225/Alameda 1bed 1ba patio FP W/Dhookups A/C swim/tennis - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com New paint, carpet and vinyl. Shows really well. Walk to light rail and the strip malls around Aurora Mall. This one bedroom has it all. Living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, even a laundry room with full size washer dryer hookups and full bath. Huge patio has access from the bedroom and the living room. 800 square feet. Central Air. Gas Heat. Lots of space for the money. First come first serve parking. Lots of parking. Near the Aurora Mall just 1/2 mile north of the mall. Shopping and restaurant within walking distance. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Please drive by and take a look at the complex and where the unit sits before setting up a showing so we know you can find the building. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add this address so he can respond accurately. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. Outside smoking only. Avail 3/1/19. Complex is Cherry Grove East Condos. Community swimming pool with clubhouse and tennis courts. Water, sewer and trash paid by HOA and owner pays HOA dues.

(RLNE4677314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14436 E 1st Dr #A4 have any available units?
14436 E 1st Dr #A4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14436 E 1st Dr #A4 have?
Some of 14436 E 1st Dr #A4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14436 E 1st Dr #A4 currently offering any rent specials?
14436 E 1st Dr #A4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14436 E 1st Dr #A4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14436 E 1st Dr #A4 is pet friendly.
Does 14436 E 1st Dr #A4 offer parking?
Yes, 14436 E 1st Dr #A4 offers parking.
Does 14436 E 1st Dr #A4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14436 E 1st Dr #A4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14436 E 1st Dr #A4 have a pool?
Yes, 14436 E 1st Dr #A4 has a pool.
Does 14436 E 1st Dr #A4 have accessible units?
No, 14436 E 1st Dr #A4 does not have accessible units.
Does 14436 E 1st Dr #A4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14436 E 1st Dr #A4 does not have units with dishwashers.
