14303 E Dickinson Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Beautiful newly remodeled 3bed/3bath condo - Property Id: 109979



Beautiful, newly remodeled spacious condo for rent.



This amazing condo is located in a central location near Denver Tech Center, also near are Neighborhood market, Walmart, and shopping malls, many restaurants and shops. The light rail station is within 5-10 min walking distance. Access to the highway system is immediate through I-225 which is less than mile from the property, and it is also close to I-25.

Big basement with open living room and a private bed/bath

Wood fireplace

Loft, open space ideal for home office

Vaulted ceiling

Central AC

One car garage, and extra parking available

Community outdoor pool

Requirements:

Pass a background check (applicants responsible for background fee)

Stable and verifiable employment

Minimum one year lease agreement

NO cats or cats allowed

$2,300.00 Monthly rent

$2,300.00 Deposit



Property owner pays water bill and trash

contact Valentin at 720-988-4270

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109979

No Pets Allowed



