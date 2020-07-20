All apartments in Aurora
14303 E Dickinson Dr
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

14303 E Dickinson Dr

14303 E Dickinson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14303 E Dickinson Dr, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful newly remodeled 3bed/3bath condo - Property Id: 109979

Beautiful, newly remodeled spacious condo for rent.

This amazing condo is located in a central location near Denver Tech Center, also near are Neighborhood market, Walmart, and shopping malls, many restaurants and shops. The light rail station is within 5-10 min walking distance. Access to the highway system is immediate through I-225 which is less than mile from the property, and it is also close to I-25.
Big basement with open living room and a private bed/bath
Wood fireplace
Loft, open space ideal for home office
Vaulted ceiling
Central AC
One car garage, and extra parking available
Community outdoor pool
Requirements:
Pass a background check (applicants responsible for background fee)
Stable and verifiable employment
Minimum one year lease agreement
NO cats or cats allowed
$2,300.00 Monthly rent
$2,300.00 Deposit

Property owner pays water bill and trash
contact Valentin at 720-988-4270
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109979
Property Id 109979

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4798527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14303 E Dickinson Dr have any available units?
14303 E Dickinson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14303 E Dickinson Dr have?
Some of 14303 E Dickinson Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14303 E Dickinson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14303 E Dickinson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14303 E Dickinson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14303 E Dickinson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14303 E Dickinson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14303 E Dickinson Dr offers parking.
Does 14303 E Dickinson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14303 E Dickinson Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14303 E Dickinson Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14303 E Dickinson Dr has a pool.
Does 14303 E Dickinson Dr have accessible units?
No, 14303 E Dickinson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14303 E Dickinson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14303 E Dickinson Dr has units with dishwashers.
