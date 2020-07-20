14303 E Dickinson Dr

Amenities
Beautiful newly remodeled 3bed/3bath condo - Property Id: 109979
Beautiful, newly remodeled spacious condo for rent.
This amazing condo is located in a central location near Denver Tech Center, also near are Neighborhood market, Walmart, and shopping malls, many restaurants and shops. The light rail station is within 5-10 min walking distance. Access to the highway system is immediate through I-225 which is less than mile from the property, and it is also close to I-25.
Big basement with open living room and a private bed/bath
Wood fireplace
Loft, open space ideal for home office
Vaulted ceiling
Central AC
One car garage, and extra parking available
Community outdoor pool
Requirements:
Pass a background check (applicants responsible for background fee)
Stable and verifiable employment
Minimum one year lease agreement
NO cats or cats allowed
$2,300.00 Monthly rent
$2,300.00 Deposit
Property owner pays water bill and trash
contact Valentin at 720-988-4270
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109979
Property Id 109979
(RLNE4798527)