14297 East Grand Drive, Aurora, CO 80015 Shenandoah
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Two story condo with a bright open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Double master bedrooms both feature a walk-in closet with plenty of storage space. Home also has an upper loft area as well as a lower area nook next to the stairs. Two reserved open parking spaces. Located right off of Parker Rd with easy access to the highway as well as Cherry Creek State Park. Move-in ready. Please call to set up a viewing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
