14297 East Grand Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:39 PM

14297 East Grand Drive

14297 East Grand Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14297 East Grand Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Two story condo with a bright open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Double master bedrooms both feature a walk-in closet with plenty of storage space. Home also has an upper loft area as well as a lower area nook next to the stairs. Two reserved open parking spaces. Located right off of Parker Rd with easy access to the highway as well as Cherry Creek State Park. Move-in ready. Please call to set up a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14297 East Grand Drive have any available units?
14297 East Grand Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14297 East Grand Drive have?
Some of 14297 East Grand Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14297 East Grand Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14297 East Grand Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14297 East Grand Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14297 East Grand Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14297 East Grand Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14297 East Grand Drive offers parking.
Does 14297 East Grand Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14297 East Grand Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14297 East Grand Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14297 East Grand Drive has a pool.
Does 14297 East Grand Drive have accessible units?
No, 14297 East Grand Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14297 East Grand Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14297 East Grand Drive has units with dishwashers.

