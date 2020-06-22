14272 East Hawaii Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Available Now! 2 Bed/1.5 Bath. Private concrete patio. New carpet. Washer included. Walking distance to light rail, Pearl St shops &amp; restaurants &amp; easy access to HWY 25. Light Rail Florida Station is walking distance. Aurora Quest K-8 less than 1.5 miles. Real wood fireplace. Less than 1/2 mile to Jewell Elementary. Gateway High school 1/2 mile. Apps $55/adult. Tenant pays gas and electric. Very convenient location only 1 mile to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Energy efficient middle unit. Large attic for storage. 1 assigned parking space. Owner pays HOA/Trash/Water. Some pets may be welcome w/ pet deposit &amp; owner approval. No SEC 8. Sorry, no cats. Rent is a credit item with $7/month reporting and processing fee. IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* copy and paste this link: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery