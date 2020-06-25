1426 S Cathay St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a tri-level home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath located on the upper level and 2 bedrooms and a 1/2 bath on the lower floor. This property was recently fully remodeled and renovated. This unit also offers central air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, it allows for a lot of natural light. The unit has a very spacious backyard. Nearby schools are Arkansas Elementary School, Side Creek Elementary School, and Mrachek Middle School. Nearby parks are Side Creek Park and Great Plains Park. Restaurants located nearby are Bite of Fusion, Jesus Mexican Taqueria, and Pearl of Siam among many others.