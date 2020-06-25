All apartments in Aurora
1426 S Cathay St
Last updated May 5 2019 at 7:34 AM

1426 S Cathay St

1426 South Cathay Street · No Longer Available
Location

1426 South Cathay Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a tri-level home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath located on the upper level and 2 bedrooms and a 1/2 bath on the lower floor. This property was recently fully remodeled and renovated. This unit also offers central air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, it allows for a lot of natural light. The unit has a very spacious backyard. Nearby schools are Arkansas Elementary School, Side Creek Elementary School, and Mrachek Middle School. Nearby parks are Side Creek Park and Great Plains Park. Restaurants located nearby are Bite of Fusion, Jesus Mexican Taqueria, and Pearl of Siam among many others.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

