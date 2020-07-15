14251 East 1st Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Move-in ready now!!



Here is 1300 square feet of light and open space in this 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo. The roomy kitchen has tons of storage, an eating space, and a breakfast bar that opens to a large living room with a gas fireplace. Off the living room is an east-facing balcony that's perfect to sit and sip your morning coffee.



The large master bedroom features a ceiling fan, full bath with soaking tub and a huge walk-in closet. A nice size second bedroom also has a ceiling fan and shares the main full-size bath.



There's even a computer nook in the hallway for your convenience. Wood blinds complement the unit and the laundry area has a full-size washer and dryer. This is truly a great space for a great price!



Additional Features:

-Security System

-Central Air

-Cable & Satellite Available

-Located close to Aurora Town Center, Aurora Mall and I-225



Pets - 1 Cat ONLY No Dogs

Cooling Type - AC

Utilities included - Water, Trash, Lawn, and Sewer

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 1 Car Garage

Basement - No

School District - Aurora Public Schools



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

