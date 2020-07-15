All apartments in Aurora
14251 East 1st Drive

14251 East 1st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14251 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in ready now!!

Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/954420?source=marketing

Here is 1300 square feet of light and open space in this 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo. The roomy kitchen has tons of storage, an eating space, and a breakfast bar that opens to a large living room with a gas fireplace. Off the living room is an east-facing balcony that's perfect to sit and sip your morning coffee.

The large master bedroom features a ceiling fan, full bath with soaking tub and a huge walk-in closet. A nice size second bedroom also has a ceiling fan and shares the main full-size bath.

There's even a computer nook in the hallway for your convenience. Wood blinds complement the unit and the laundry area has a full-size washer and dryer. This is truly a great space for a great price!

Additional Features:
-Security System
-Central Air
-Cable & Satellite Available
-Located close to Aurora Town Center, Aurora Mall and I-225

Pets - 1 Cat ONLY No Dogs
Cooling Type - AC
Utilities included - Water, Trash, Lawn, and Sewer
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 Car Garage
Basement - No
School District - Aurora Public Schools

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

