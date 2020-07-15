14251 East 1st Drive

Amenities
Move-in ready now!!
Here is 1300 square feet of light and open space in this 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo. The roomy kitchen has tons of storage, an eating space, and a breakfast bar that opens to a large living room with a gas fireplace. Off the living room is an east-facing balcony that's perfect to sit and sip your morning coffee.
The large master bedroom features a ceiling fan, full bath with soaking tub and a huge walk-in closet. A nice size second bedroom also has a ceiling fan and shares the main full-size bath.
There's even a computer nook in the hallway for your convenience. Wood blinds complement the unit and the laundry area has a full-size washer and dryer. This is truly a great space for a great price!
Additional Features:
-Security System
-Central Air
-Cable & Satellite Available
-Located close to Aurora Town Center, Aurora Mall and I-225
Pets - 1 Cat ONLY No Dogs
Cooling Type - AC
Utilities included - Water, Trash, Lawn, and Sewer
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 Car Garage
Basement - No
School District - Aurora Public Schools
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.