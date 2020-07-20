All apartments in Aurora
1425 S. Emporia Court

1425 South Emporia Court · No Longer Available
Location

1425 South Emporia Court, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1425 S. Emporia Court Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Townhome in Kensington Estates for July 1st Move In!!! - This stunning two bedroom two bathroom townhome in Kensington Estates is available for a July 1 move in! This is a light and bright unit with tall ceilings! The spacious floor plan offers lots of living space with two balconies. The open kitchen has hardwoods floors and stainless steel appliances.

The family room is located just up the stairs past the dining room and hosts a large gas fire place and access to a private balcony. Upstairs is the master suite with attached 5-piece bathroom and an additional private balcony. The second bathroom is located on the lower level with access to another full bathroom.

This unit is complete with attached one car garage with plenty of storage, laundry room with full size washer and dryer and lots of extra storage located under the stairs.

Sewer, Trash, landscaping, snow removal and access to community pool are included. Tenant responsible for gas/electric and water. May consider a pet with an additional deposit.

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9d8edb9a-89f8-4386-8067-1f743a024322

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

