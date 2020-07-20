Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1425 S. Emporia Court Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Townhome in Kensington Estates for July 1st Move In!!! - This stunning two bedroom two bathroom townhome in Kensington Estates is available for a July 1 move in! This is a light and bright unit with tall ceilings! The spacious floor plan offers lots of living space with two balconies. The open kitchen has hardwoods floors and stainless steel appliances.



The family room is located just up the stairs past the dining room and hosts a large gas fire place and access to a private balcony. Upstairs is the master suite with attached 5-piece bathroom and an additional private balcony. The second bathroom is located on the lower level with access to another full bathroom.



This unit is complete with attached one car garage with plenty of storage, laundry room with full size washer and dryer and lots of extra storage located under the stairs.



Sewer, Trash, landscaping, snow removal and access to community pool are included. Tenant responsible for gas/electric and water. May consider a pet with an additional deposit.



LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9d8edb9a-89f8-4386-8067-1f743a024322



(RLNE4847903)