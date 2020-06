Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PRICE REDUCED!! Newly Remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath 700 square foot unit in up and coming location with Anschutz Medical Campus just minutes away. Offered at discounted price! Includes a detached garage. Water, sewer & trash included. Pets considered with $350 per pet deposit. Don't miss the opportunity. Call or Text Oliver today for more information at 630-390-6650 or Oliver@NewAgeRE.com



AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY for 12 MONTH LEASE TERM



Sorry No Pets