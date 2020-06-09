14208 E 1st Drive Unit C8 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Cozy & Spacious! This Freshly Renovated 2 Bdrm/2Ba Cherry Grove East Condo is located in City Center North next to the Aurora Mall and very close to Aurora Centretech, Buckley AFB, UC Health Medical Campus, and terrific access to all major highways. Enjoy the tall trees and park-like setting on your private balcony in this quiet and highly sought-after development.



Gorgeous granite counters and stainless appliances compliment the kitchen while quality wall-to-wall carpeting, ceramic tile floors, new washer and dryer, soft blue-grey colored walls, central heating and AC complete the home. Both bedrooms are quite large and one has walk-out access to the balcony.



Included with rent is water, sewer & trash, landscape maintenance and snow removal, access to the swimming pools, tennis courts and a club house. Small dogs allowed but no cats preferred. Sec 8 Not Accepted.



Email: LEASING@EPICPROPS.CO with your Name, Phone Number, and Availability to request a Showing!



Deposit = One Month's rent

Application fee = $40/pp

Administrative Fee = $100

Tenant is to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement as the information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



**this is a tenant placement only and management will be performed by landlord after approval.