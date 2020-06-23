All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14197 E. Arizona Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14197 E. Arizona Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

14197 E. Arizona Avenue

14197 East Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Sable Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14197 East Arizona Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
14197 E. Arizona Avenue Available 03/01/20 Beautifully Updated Townhome Featuring Stunning Custom Kitchen. This 2 Bed/2Bath Home Will Not Disappoint! - Stunning End-Unit Townhome in The Aspens! Beautifully Updated Home. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Open Throughout Main Level, Cozy Gas Fireplace in the Spacious Living Room and Pass-Through Window from Kitchen, Gorgeous Bamboo Hardwood Flooring. Updated Light Fixtures and other Finishes Throughout. Granite Counters in the Kitchen with Island, Custom New Soft-Close Cabinets and Maytag Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Private Fenced Patio. Detached 2-Car Garage. Master Bedroom has a Flex Area, Perfect for an Extra Walk-In Closet, Office Space, Retreat or Storage Room. Newer Windows. On Demand Hot Water Heater. Updated Bathrooms are a Must See! New Washer and Dryer. Designer Updates Throughout Add to the Beauty of this Home. Partially Furnished, including Patio Furniture and Propane Grill. (see furniture in pictures). Keyless Front Door and Garage Entry. Ring Doorbells (tenant option to set up their own service). Nest Smoke/CO2 Alarms. Security Cameras (tenant option to set up their own service). No Cooling - Ceiling Fans Only!

Close to Buckley AFB, I225 and Cherry Creek State Park!

Available NOW! Don't miss out on this wonderful home!

Preferred Credit 620+
No Criminal Background.
Income must be three times the monthly rent.
Not accepting Section 8.

Dogs Considered on a Case by Case Basis with Pet Fee and Monthly Pet Rent.
Call or text Thuy Beinert @ 720-435-1777 or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Real Estate And Property Management Company.

(RLNE4637868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14197 E. Arizona Avenue have any available units?
14197 E. Arizona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14197 E. Arizona Avenue have?
Some of 14197 E. Arizona Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14197 E. Arizona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14197 E. Arizona Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14197 E. Arizona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14197 E. Arizona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14197 E. Arizona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14197 E. Arizona Avenue does offer parking.
Does 14197 E. Arizona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14197 E. Arizona Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14197 E. Arizona Avenue have a pool?
No, 14197 E. Arizona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14197 E. Arizona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14197 E. Arizona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14197 E. Arizona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14197 E. Arizona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College