in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill garage key fob access

14197 E. Arizona Avenue Available 03/01/20 Beautifully Updated Townhome Featuring Stunning Custom Kitchen. This 2 Bed/2Bath Home Will Not Disappoint! - Stunning End-Unit Townhome in The Aspens! Beautifully Updated Home. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Open Throughout Main Level, Cozy Gas Fireplace in the Spacious Living Room and Pass-Through Window from Kitchen, Gorgeous Bamboo Hardwood Flooring. Updated Light Fixtures and other Finishes Throughout. Granite Counters in the Kitchen with Island, Custom New Soft-Close Cabinets and Maytag Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Private Fenced Patio. Detached 2-Car Garage. Master Bedroom has a Flex Area, Perfect for an Extra Walk-In Closet, Office Space, Retreat or Storage Room. Newer Windows. On Demand Hot Water Heater. Updated Bathrooms are a Must See! New Washer and Dryer. Designer Updates Throughout Add to the Beauty of this Home. Partially Furnished, including Patio Furniture and Propane Grill. (see furniture in pictures). Keyless Front Door and Garage Entry. Ring Doorbells (tenant option to set up their own service). Nest Smoke/CO2 Alarms. Security Cameras (tenant option to set up their own service). No Cooling - Ceiling Fans Only!



Close to Buckley AFB, I225 and Cherry Creek State Park!



Available NOW! Don't miss out on this wonderful home!



Preferred Credit 620+

No Criminal Background.

Income must be three times the monthly rent.

Not accepting Section 8.



Dogs Considered on a Case by Case Basis with Pet Fee and Monthly Pet Rent.

Call or text Thuy Beinert @ 720-435-1777 or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Real Estate And Property Management Company.



(RLNE4637868)