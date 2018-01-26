All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1404 S Kittredge St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1404 S Kittredge St
Last updated April 21 2019 at 7:05 AM

1404 S Kittredge St

1404 South Kittredge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1404 South Kittredge Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are looking for a tenant who would like to purchase this home in 12-18 months, and is looking to rent it until closing on it. 1876 above-ground square feet with a 450 sq ft add-on sun-room in the back with laundry. 3 bedrooms (large master) and 3 baths. Basement is partially finished with room for 4th bedroom and rough-in plumbing for 4th bath. Roof is newer. Backyard pool is rare! We are looking for a tenant who will be able to purchase a home soon but needs a little time first due to their situation. Background check and interview required, as well as a deposit toward purchase price. Please reach out and the owner will call you to setup a phone interview. We want this to be a win-win for the owner and for the tenant-buyer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 S Kittredge St have any available units?
1404 S Kittredge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 S Kittredge St have?
Some of 1404 S Kittredge St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 S Kittredge St currently offering any rent specials?
1404 S Kittredge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 S Kittredge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 S Kittredge St is pet friendly.
Does 1404 S Kittredge St offer parking?
Yes, 1404 S Kittredge St offers parking.
Does 1404 S Kittredge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 S Kittredge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 S Kittredge St have a pool?
Yes, 1404 S Kittredge St has a pool.
Does 1404 S Kittredge St have accessible units?
No, 1404 S Kittredge St does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 S Kittredge St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 S Kittredge St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College