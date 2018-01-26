1404 S Kittredge St

Amenities

We are looking for a tenant who would like to purchase this home in 12-18 months, and is looking to rent it until closing on it. 1876 above-ground square feet with a 450 sq ft add-on sun-room in the back with laundry. 3 bedrooms (large master) and 3 baths. Basement is partially finished with room for 4th bedroom and rough-in plumbing for 4th bath. Roof is newer. Backyard pool is rare! We are looking for a tenant who will be able to purchase a home soon but needs a little time first due to their situation. Background check and interview required, as well as a deposit toward purchase price. Please reach out and the owner will call you to setup a phone interview. We want this to be a win-win for the owner and for the tenant-buyer!