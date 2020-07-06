14026 East Stanford Circle

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Beautiful 2 Bed 1.5 Bath will be ready October 12th!

It features a full kitchen, freshly redone bathroom and a washer and dryer!

Beautiful open living room with plenty of space to move around in.



It is just minutes away from your nearest grocery store and shopping areas!

Surrounding parks include Sage Brush Park, Cherry Creek State Park, as well as Cherry Creek Reservoir!



Easy application process online, $35 per adult

Income verification meeting or exceeding 3x the rent amount is required

We process applications within 24 to 48 hrs.



Call, Text, or Email.

Donna Martin - Atlas Real Estate Group

719-505-5544

donna.martin@realatlas.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 10/12/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.