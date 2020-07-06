All apartments in Aurora
14026 East Stanford Circle

14026 East Stanford Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14026 East Stanford Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Beautiful 2 Bed 1.5 Bath will be ready October 12th!
It features a full kitchen, freshly redone bathroom and a washer and dryer!
Beautiful open living room with plenty of space to move around in.

It is just minutes away from your nearest grocery store and shopping areas!
Surrounding parks include Sage Brush Park, Cherry Creek State Park, as well as Cherry Creek Reservoir!

Easy application process online, $35 per adult
Income verification meeting or exceeding 3x the rent amount is required
We process applications within 24 to 48 hrs.

Call, Text, or Email.
Donna Martin - Atlas Real Estate Group
719-505-5544
donna.martin@realatlas.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 10/12/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14026 East Stanford Circle have any available units?
14026 East Stanford Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 14026 East Stanford Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14026 East Stanford Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14026 East Stanford Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 14026 East Stanford Circle is pet friendly.
Does 14026 East Stanford Circle offer parking?
No, 14026 East Stanford Circle does not offer parking.
Does 14026 East Stanford Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14026 East Stanford Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14026 East Stanford Circle have a pool?
No, 14026 East Stanford Circle does not have a pool.
Does 14026 East Stanford Circle have accessible units?
No, 14026 East Stanford Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14026 East Stanford Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 14026 East Stanford Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14026 East Stanford Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 14026 East Stanford Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

