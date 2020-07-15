Rent Calculator
13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06
13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06
13992 East Stanford Circle
No Longer Available
Location
13992 East Stanford Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah
Amenities
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 Available 07/10/20 Nice 2 bed 1 1/2 bath condo on second floor - 2 bed 1 1/2 bath condo in Appletree East Condominiums
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5867110)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 have any available units?
13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
Is 13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 currently offering any rent specials?
13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 pet-friendly?
No, 13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 offer parking?
No, 13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 does not offer parking.
Does 13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 have a pool?
Yes, 13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 has a pool.
Does 13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 have accessible units?
No, 13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 does not have accessible units.
Does 13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13992 E. Stanford Circle #M06 does not have units with air conditioning.
