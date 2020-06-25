All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:06 AM

13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01

13922 East Stanford Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13922 East Stanford Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Charming updated 1 bed/1 bath condo features new paint, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplace, Central-AC, patio, full size washer and dryer in-unit, ample storage and parking. Complex amenities include beautiful pool, Jacuzzi and tennis courts. Ground floor unit offers open floor plan, kitchen leads into dining room/eating area and family room. Spacious master bedroom, with large closet and full bath adjacent to separate laundry room. Conveniently located with a quick commute to DTC, 3 miles to light rail station, the airport and Cherry Creek Reservoir. This home offers easy access to the highways, public transportation, shopping, groceries, dining, and just minutes from miles of trails at Cherry Creek State Park to fish, boat, ride or relax. Cherry Creek School District (Sagebrush Elementary, Laredo Middle School and Smoky Hill HS). No cats. Dogs okay pending approval and pet deposit. Non-Smoking. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01 have any available units?
13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01 have?
Some of 13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01 currently offering any rent specials?
13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01 is pet friendly.
Does 13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01 offer parking?
Yes, 13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01 offers parking.
Does 13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01 have a pool?
Yes, 13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01 has a pool.
Does 13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01 have accessible units?
No, 13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01 does not have accessible units.
Does 13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College