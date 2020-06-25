13922 East Stanford Circle, UNIT B01

Amenities

Charming updated 1 bed/1 bath condo features new paint, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplace, Central-AC, patio, full size washer and dryer in-unit, ample storage and parking. Complex amenities include beautiful pool, Jacuzzi and tennis courts. Ground floor unit offers open floor plan, kitchen leads into dining room/eating area and family room. Spacious master bedroom, with large closet and full bath adjacent to separate laundry room. Conveniently located with a quick commute to DTC, 3 miles to light rail station, the airport and Cherry Creek Reservoir. This home offers easy access to the highways, public transportation, shopping, groceries, dining, and just minutes from miles of trails at Cherry Creek State Park to fish, boat, ride or relax. Cherry Creek School District (Sagebrush Elementary, Laredo Middle School and Smoky Hill HS). No cats. Dogs okay pending approval and pet deposit. Non-Smoking. Available immediately!