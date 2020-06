Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This house boasts 2,352 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Evaporative cooling system. Partly finished basement. Luscious backyard with lots of trees and garden space. Located near Sand Creek Park and Cottonwood Park with many hiking and biking trails nearby. Easy access to I-225 and I-70, with many food options just minutes away.



**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds