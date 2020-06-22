All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13864 East Lehigh Avenue

13864 East Lehigh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13864 East Lehigh Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
pet friendly
Available January 1st. Open concept 2 bed 1 bath condo w/ granite, washer and dryer, walk-in closet, high ceilings, and fireplace. First-floor corner unit so there is a lot of natural light. Community Pool. Surrounding: Can walk/bike to Cherry Creek State Park for free access the lake or trails, RTD 8-Mile Light Rail Station, Meadow Hills Golf Course, King Soopers, 24hr fitness, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Cherry Creek Schools: Mission Viejo Elementary, Laredo Middle, and Smoky Hill High. Owner pays HOA, water, trash, snow removal, and lawn care. No SEC 8. No smoking. No cats. Pets w/ owner approval and pet deposit. $7/month P/R fee to build credit. TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

