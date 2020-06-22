13864 East Lehigh Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly walk in closets 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool pet friendly

Available January 1st. Open concept 2 bed 1 bath condo w/ granite, washer and dryer, walk-in closet, high ceilings, and fireplace. First-floor corner unit so there is a lot of natural light. Community Pool. Surrounding: Can walk/bike to Cherry Creek State Park for free access the lake or trails, RTD 8-Mile Light Rail Station, Meadow Hills Golf Course, King Soopers, 24hr fitness, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Cherry Creek Schools: Mission Viejo Elementary, Laredo Middle, and Smoky Hill High. Owner pays HOA, water, trash, snow removal, and lawn care. No SEC 8. No smoking. No cats. Pets w/ owner approval and pet deposit. $7/month P/R fee to build credit. TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery