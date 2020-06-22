13864 East Lehigh Avenue

Amenities
Available January 1st. Open concept 2 bed 1 bath condo w/ granite, washer and dryer, walk-in closet, high ceilings, and fireplace. First-floor corner unit so there is a lot of natural light. Community Pool. Surrounding: Can walk/bike to Cherry Creek State Park for free access the lake or trails, RTD 8-Mile Light Rail Station, Meadow Hills Golf Course, King Soopers, 24hr fitness, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Cherry Creek Schools: Mission Viejo Elementary, Laredo Middle, and Smoky Hill High. Owner pays HOA, water, trash, snow removal, and lawn care. No SEC 8. No smoking. No cats. Pets w/ owner approval and pet deposit. $7/month P/R fee to build credit. TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery