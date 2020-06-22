All apartments in Aurora
13843 East Lehigh Avenue
13843 East Lehigh Avenue

13843 East Lehigh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13843 East Lehigh Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1786401.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has just over 1,000 square feet of living space, and is located off of Parker Road, near Hampden Avenue!

This home has a 1 car garage, a loft, an office/study, a main floor master suite, and a beautiful kitchen with a breakfast bar, a pantry, and a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. This home also has a great fireplace, a washer and dryer in the unit, ceiling fans, and wonderful vaulted ceilings, as well as hardwood floors, carpet, and vinyl throughout. This home also has a great patio that is perfect for relaxing!

Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Cherry Creek Reservoir and Carson Park. Also nearby are Furniture Row, Pioneer Hills Shopping Center and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Parker Road and I-225.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1786401.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13843 East Lehigh Avenue have any available units?
13843 East Lehigh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13843 East Lehigh Avenue have?
Some of 13843 East Lehigh Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13843 East Lehigh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13843 East Lehigh Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13843 East Lehigh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13843 East Lehigh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13843 East Lehigh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13843 East Lehigh Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13843 East Lehigh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13843 East Lehigh Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13843 East Lehigh Avenue have a pool?
No, 13843 East Lehigh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13843 East Lehigh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13843 East Lehigh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13843 East Lehigh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13843 East Lehigh Avenue has units with dishwashers.
