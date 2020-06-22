13843 East Lehigh Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1786401.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has just over 1,000 square feet of living space, and is located off of Parker Road, near Hampden Avenue!



This home has a 1 car garage, a loft, an office/study, a main floor master suite, and a beautiful kitchen with a breakfast bar, a pantry, and a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. This home also has a great fireplace, a washer and dryer in the unit, ceiling fans, and wonderful vaulted ceilings, as well as hardwood floors, carpet, and vinyl throughout. This home also has a great patio that is perfect for relaxing!



Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Cherry Creek Reservoir and Carson Park. Also nearby are Furniture Row, Pioneer Hills Shopping Center and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Parker Road and I-225.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



