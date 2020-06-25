1377- Lansing St.

Amenities

in unit laundry parking furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Welcome to Rosa Gardens Apartments! Apartments feature 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Washer and dryer in each unit, covered parking available. 2 story apartment building with spacious units. Located between Colfax Ave and Lansing Street. Minutes from Anschultz Medical Campus and I225 making it easy to commute to Downtown and other surrounding cities! Security deposit is equal to one months rent for well qualified applicants. All utilities must be tranfered into your name when the lease begins. There is a an application fee for each adult who will be living at the residence and all adults must be on the lease. To view our rental criteria and apply online, visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com. Call today for a personal showing!