Aurora, CO
1377- Lansing St.
Last updated May 13 2019 at 8:53 AM

1377- Lansing St.

1377 Lansing Street · No Longer Available
Aurora
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

1377 Lansing Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Welcome to Rosa Gardens Apartments! Apartments feature 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Washer and dryer in each unit, covered parking available. 2 story apartment building with spacious units. Located between Colfax Ave and Lansing Street. Minutes from Anschultz Medical Campus and I225 making it easy to commute to Downtown and other surrounding cities! Security deposit is equal to one months rent for well qualified applicants. All utilities must be tranfered into your name when the lease begins. There is a an application fee for each adult who will be living at the residence and all adults must be on the lease. To view our rental criteria and apply online, visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com. Call today for a personal showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1377- Lansing St. have any available units?
1377- Lansing St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1377- Lansing St. currently offering any rent specials?
1377- Lansing St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1377- Lansing St. pet-friendly?
No, 1377- Lansing St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1377- Lansing St. offer parking?
Yes, 1377- Lansing St. offers parking.
Does 1377- Lansing St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1377- Lansing St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1377- Lansing St. have a pool?
No, 1377- Lansing St. does not have a pool.
Does 1377- Lansing St. have accessible units?
No, 1377- Lansing St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1377- Lansing St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1377- Lansing St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1377- Lansing St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1377- Lansing St. does not have units with air conditioning.
