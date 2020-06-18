All apartments in Aurora
13727 East 4th Circle
13727 East 4th Circle

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13727 East 4th Circle, Aurora, CO 80011
Lynn Knoll

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for spacious living space and modern design features in two- or one-bedroom apartments? Aurora, CO living will never be the same again at Retreat at Fitzsimons. Each of our apartment homes are carefully designed to feel spacious, modern, and stylish while providing an authentic feeling of home. Our newly-renovated, beautifully-finished Aurora, CO rentals feature intricate design details such as brushed-nickel hardware, grey vinyl flooring, spacious closet space, and expansive patios and balconies for a truly unique living experience. Additionally, many of our second-floor units feature vaulted ceilings and impressive views of the Rocky Mountains.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13727 East 4th Circle have any available units?
13727 East 4th Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 13727 East 4th Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13727 East 4th Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13727 East 4th Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13727 East 4th Circle is pet friendly.
Does 13727 East 4th Circle offer parking?
No, 13727 East 4th Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13727 East 4th Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13727 East 4th Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13727 East 4th Circle have a pool?
No, 13727 East 4th Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13727 East 4th Circle have accessible units?
No, 13727 East 4th Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13727 East 4th Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13727 East 4th Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13727 East 4th Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13727 East 4th Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
