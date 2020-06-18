13727 East 4th Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for spacious living space and modern design features in two- or one-bedroom apartments? Aurora, CO living will never be the same again at Retreat at Fitzsimons. Each of our apartment homes are carefully designed to feel spacious, modern, and stylish while providing an authentic feeling of home. Our newly-renovated, beautifully-finished Aurora, CO rentals feature intricate design details such as brushed-nickel hardware, grey vinyl flooring, spacious closet space, and expansive patios and balconies for a truly unique living experience. Additionally, many of our second-floor units feature vaulted ceilings and impressive views of the Rocky Mountains.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.