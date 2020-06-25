All apartments in Aurora
1351 S Cathay Ct #201

1351 South Cathay Court · No Longer Available
Location

1351 South Cathay Court, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
1351 S Cathay Ct #201 Available 05/01/19 **Fabulous 2 bedroom Condo for rent Near Buckley!** - Check out this great condo near Buckley Air Force Base. You'll enjoy this open lay out that over looks open space and has beautiful Mountain views. The living space is open and easy to live in with your very own fireplace and large deck to enjoy. Spread out in your big kitchen and dinning area. Nice sized bedrooms with lots of closet space. You have a attached 1 car garage and extra parking space. The community features a pool and club house. Washer and dryer hookups are in the unit.

Community Amenities :
Shared pool
Guest parking
Off-street parking

Additional Leasing Terms:
1 year lease
$40 application fee per adult
Tenant pays Gas & Electric
Dogs okay with additional $500 pet Deposit
Tenants must provide proof of renters insurance

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4822666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 S Cathay Ct #201 have any available units?
1351 S Cathay Ct #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 S Cathay Ct #201 have?
Some of 1351 S Cathay Ct #201's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 S Cathay Ct #201 currently offering any rent specials?
1351 S Cathay Ct #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 S Cathay Ct #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1351 S Cathay Ct #201 is pet friendly.
Does 1351 S Cathay Ct #201 offer parking?
Yes, 1351 S Cathay Ct #201 offers parking.
Does 1351 S Cathay Ct #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 S Cathay Ct #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 S Cathay Ct #201 have a pool?
Yes, 1351 S Cathay Ct #201 has a pool.
Does 1351 S Cathay Ct #201 have accessible units?
No, 1351 S Cathay Ct #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 S Cathay Ct #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1351 S Cathay Ct #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
