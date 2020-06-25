Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking pet friendly

1351 S Cathay Ct #201 Available 05/01/19 **Fabulous 2 bedroom Condo for rent Near Buckley!** - Check out this great condo near Buckley Air Force Base. You'll enjoy this open lay out that over looks open space and has beautiful Mountain views. The living space is open and easy to live in with your very own fireplace and large deck to enjoy. Spread out in your big kitchen and dinning area. Nice sized bedrooms with lots of closet space. You have a attached 1 car garage and extra parking space. The community features a pool and club house. Washer and dryer hookups are in the unit.



Community Amenities :

Shared pool

Guest parking

Off-street parking



Additional Leasing Terms:

1 year lease

$40 application fee per adult

Tenant pays Gas & Electric

Dogs okay with additional $500 pet Deposit

Tenants must provide proof of renters insurance



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4822666)