1322 S Carson Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Available Sept 16th. Upgraded kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, wood-look flooring, lots of storage with pantry and ample cabinets. Upstairs has vaulted ceilings with two bedrooms and an upgraded full bath. One half bath downstairs. Large master bedroom. Private low maintenance fenced in back patio. Central air and washer/dryer. Easy access to trails and open space. Attached 2 car garage. Quick access to I225. Nearby: shopping, Aurora Mall, dining and entertainment. One pet on a case-by-case basis with owner approval and $350 refundable deposit. Some requirements are income 3x rent and credit 600+. Refundable security deposit equal to 1 month's rent. Sorry, no sec 8. Owner pays HOA, water, sewer, trash. Apps $55/adult. Min income 3x rent. IMPORTANT Schedule a showing by copying & pasting: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery or call 720.961.2966