12993 East. Cornell Ave.

Amenities
3 Bedroom w/Attached Garage Near Cherry Creek Reservoir - You will fall in love with this great location with quick highway/light-rail access and shopping & dining within walking distance!
Spacious w/vaulted ceilings and a large unfinished basement provides tons of additional storage.
This home is a corner lot and on the end, which provides more privacy for the occupants.
Master suite includes private en-suite 5 piece master bathroom and has a large loft space right outside the bedroom.
Attached 2-garage and small fenced yard perfect for your little dog.
Call to schedule your private tour today!
NO SMOKING, NO MARIJUANA.
