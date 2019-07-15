All apartments in Aurora
12993 East. Cornell Ave.
12993 East. Cornell Ave.

12993 East Cornell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12993 East Cornell Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
The Dam

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom w/Attached Garage Near Cherry Creek Reservoir - You will fall in love with this great location with quick highway/light-rail access and shopping & dining within walking distance!
Spacious w/vaulted ceilings and a large unfinished basement provides tons of additional storage.
This home is a corner lot and on the end, which provides more privacy for the occupants.
Master suite includes private en-suite 5 piece master bathroom and has a large loft space right outside the bedroom.
Attached 2-garage and small fenced yard perfect for your little dog.
Call to schedule your private tour today!

NO SMOKING, NO MARIJUANA.

(RLNE4762695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12993 East. Cornell Ave. have any available units?
12993 East. Cornell Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 12993 East. Cornell Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
12993 East. Cornell Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12993 East. Cornell Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12993 East. Cornell Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 12993 East. Cornell Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 12993 East. Cornell Ave. offers parking.
Does 12993 East. Cornell Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12993 East. Cornell Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12993 East. Cornell Ave. have a pool?
No, 12993 East. Cornell Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 12993 East. Cornell Ave. have accessible units?
No, 12993 East. Cornell Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 12993 East. Cornell Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12993 East. Cornell Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12993 East. Cornell Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12993 East. Cornell Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
