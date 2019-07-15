12993 East. Cornell Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom w/Attached Garage Near Cherry Creek Reservoir - You will fall in love with this great location with quick highway/light-rail access and shopping & dining within walking distance!

Spacious w/vaulted ceilings and a large unfinished basement provides tons of additional storage.

This home is a corner lot and on the end, which provides more privacy for the occupants.

Master suite includes private en-suite 5 piece master bathroom and has a large loft space right outside the bedroom.

Attached 2-garage and small fenced yard perfect for your little dog.

NO SMOKING, NO MARIJUANA.



(RLNE4762695)